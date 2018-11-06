History making moment as first CVQ Level 4 is awarded in Massage Therapy

Mavis Stafford, Spa Therapist and Shift Leader at the Spice Island Beach Resort has become the first person in Grenada to receive a Level 4 CVQ (Caribbean Vocational Qualification) certificate in Massage Therapy.

Outside of certifications in assessment received by trained assessors, Stafford’s certificate is the first in an occupational area. She was presented with her certificate by the Chief Executive Officer of the National Training Agency (NTA), Kingsley Lincoln Morgan during a meeting called by hotel management to surprise her.

Stafford completed her CVQ certification through the Assessment of Prior Learning Programme (APL) under the guidance of the National Training Agency. This means she was given credit for all learning and experience acquired over time and in accordance with the regional qualifications framework. The CVQ is an award which represents the achievement of a set of competencies which define core work practices in an occupational area and at levels from 1 to 5 based on a Caricom approved qualifications framework. Stafford’s award is equivalent to a bachelor’s degree and a professional placement within a workplace.

During the brief ceremony remarks were delivered by General Manager of Spice Island Beach Resort, Brian Hardy in which he encouraged his staff to follow in Stafford’s and other staff members footsteps to be trained and certified without having to take extended leave from the job to do so, since APL or enterprise-based training can be accommodated within the working environment.

Remarks were also delivered by Morgan who emphasised that while the certification process was rigorous it assessed skills one already possessed. He also applauded the achievement of the NTA as an organisation being the leading certifier within Caricom in the award of CVQs, no small feat for a such a small body or one in existence for a mere 10 years. The ceremony ended with cake and other refreshments.

National Training Agency