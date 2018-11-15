Incidence of housebreaking and stealing shows slight decline in 2018

Members of the business community attending Tuesday meeting with the RGPF at the Hospitality Lounge, National Stadium

by Curlan Campbell, NOW Grenada

Burglary and robbery with violence offences have shown a decrease

Properties to be secured especially around the yuletide season

Camera installations will help deter perpetrators and aid in detection of crime

As of September 2018, a 2.5% decrease of incidence of housebreaking and stealing was recorded from January to September as compared to the previous year. However, despite the decrease, the police are asking homeowners and businesses to ensure that their properties are secured especially around the yuletide season.

From 2008 to 2017, property crimes in Grenada averaged 32.2% of total reported crime.

According to the statistics from the Criminal Records Office, property crimes peaked in 2013 with 6,279 representing 36.2% of national crime, with 6,262 property crimes in 2012, and 6,035 in 2011.

Over a 10-year period, property crimes in Grenada averaged around 32.2% of total crime from 2008 to 2017.

According to the statistics from the Criminal Records Office, property crimes peaked in 2013 with a total of 6,279 representing 36.2% of national crime. Following close behind was 6,262 property crimes in 2012 and 6,035 in 2011.

YEAR TOTAL CRIME PROPERTY CRIME % OF NATIONAL CRIME 2008 12,740 4,312 33.8 2009 14,114 4,829 34.2 2010 15,669 5,223 33.3 2011 18,286 6,035 33.0 2012 18,844 6,262 33.2 2013 17,336 6,279 36.2 2014 16,677 5,214 31.3 2015 17,397 5,064 29.1 2016 16,767 4,942 29.5 2017 17,196 4,908 28.5

Sergeant Alfred Pierre of the Criminal Records Office said despite a 2.5% decrease of incidence of housebreaking and stealing, property owners must not become complacent. “When we compare crime in general over the period of 2017–2018 from January to September, we see that property crimes have decreased by 22.5%. However, people should not become complacent and not adhere to the safety tips and guidelines given the community relations department.”

Crimes such as burglary and robbery with violence have also shown a decrease. “Looking over our 10-year comparison, we see some top crimes being that of stealing, damage to property, and damage to property can be as a result of the Christmas season where people consume more alcohol and be a little more disorderly. We also look at trespassing, praedial larceny, housebreaking, and stealing. It should be noted that offences like burglary and robbery with violence have shown a decrease,” said Pierre.

Business owners are encouraged to be vigilant to safeguard their property. “We’d like to stress that the business community install cameras which is key, because this will help to deter potential perpetrators and also it would aid in the detection of crime,” Pierre continued.

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) on Tuesday met with members of the business community as they execute their Yuletide Operation to ensure the season is safe from criminal activities.