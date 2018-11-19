Inland Revenue Division encourages businesses to comply with tax laws

The Inland Revenue Division (IRD) encourages businesses to comply with the laws governing requests for an extension to file and pay taxes administered by the division.

The following relates to the current procedures in which businesses can request an extension to file and pay taxes administered by the Inland Revenue Division as contained in existing tax legislation.

Extension of time to file returns (Section 26)

(1) The Comptroller may extend the time prescribed for filing a tax return if the taxpayer applies for an extension by the due date.

(3) The granting of an extension of time….to file does not affect the due date for payment of tax unless an extension of time for payment is also expressly granted.

Extension of time for payment (Section 50)

(1) A taxpayer may apply to the Comptroller for an extension of time for payment of tax beyond the date on which it is required to be paid

(2) An application is valid only if the taxpayer applies for an extension BEFORE the date on which the tax is due.

In light of the above, effective 3 December 2018, the Inland Revenue Division would not approve applications for an extension to file and pay if it is not made in accordance with the aforementioned procedures.

Comptroller, Inland Revenue Division