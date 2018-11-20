Junior Achievers of St Andrew’s Anglican Secondary School represents Grenada in Peru

Odds & Ends Craft Supplies (OECS), a Junior Achievement (JA) Company of St Andrew’s Anglican Secondary School (SAASS) were selected to represent Grenada at the JA of the Americas Competition to be held in Lima, Peru from 23-28 November 2018.

The goal of the JA Company of the Year Competition is to create a signature showcase for Junior Achievement and high school students who benefit from the impact of the JA Company Programme.

At the event, students from Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean proudly present the results of their enterprise and learning experience, and appear before a panel of independent judges who determine company performance against the competition criteria. For a team to win this award, it is not sufficient just to run a financially successful JA Company or create an exciting product/service. Team members also must demonstrate an understanding of how and why the company performed as it did and balance the business achievements of the team as a whole with each member’s individual personal development. Judges will look for evidence of innovation and application of new ideas in all aspects of company operations.

The 4 stages of competition are:

Company report

Oral presentation before an audience

Trade booth display and interviews at the booth

Interview with the judging panel

The following persons will be travelling along with their chaperone Maureen St Clair:

Maya St Clair

Chloe Charles

Angel Andrews

For more information, contact Dianne Abel or Maureen St Clair #406-2929.

Junior Achievement Grenada