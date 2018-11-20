Life Quality Foundation Inc donates to Presentation Brothers’ College

Presentation Brothers’ College Grenada was the recent beneficiary of a donation of school supplies from the New York-based Life Quality Foundation Inc.

The school supplies donated by founding members Wilbur Thomas and Triva John-Thomas is part of the foundation’s ongoing efforts to give back to Grenadian communities that have impacted them positively. In 2017, they donated 25 backpacks to the St Joseph’s Convent St George’s.

PBC Vice Principal, Kelvin Jacob was on hand to receive the donation from John-Thomas at PBC in the presence of the school’s student support coordinators, Hodias St Paul and Junior Braveboy. The foundation plans to continue to support the academic and sporting development of young people in Grenada in the future.

Wilbur “Freddy” Thomas was born and raised in Grenada. Thomas attended the St George’s Methodist School and the Presentation Brothers’ College. Upon moving to the US, Thomas attended the Kingsborough Community College followed by California State University- Stanislaus where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Marketing. He also holds a Master of Science Degree in Kinesiology-Sports Management from Brooklyn College, Brooklyn, NY.

Triva-John-Thomas was born in St Vincent and grew up in Grenada. John-Thomas attended Westmorland Junior School and the St Joseph’s Convent St George’s, respectively. John-Thomas attended the Richmond Upon Thames College London, England where she completed A-Levels followed by a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business Studies and Human Resources Management from the University of Westminster, London, England. She completed her graduate studies with an MBA in Strategic Management from PACE University, New York, USA. John-Thomas has worked in the non-profit industry for the past 12 years in various finance positions and is currently the Director of Fiscal Operations at the National Urban League in New York City.

The college expresses gratitude to Life Quality Foundation for its generous efforts at giving back.

Life Quality Foundation