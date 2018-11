Man on kidnapping charge remanded

A 30-year-old Shopkeeper of La Fortune, St Patrick who appeared at the Sauteurs Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 14 November 2018, charged for the offence of kidnapping, has been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prisons at Richmond Hill, St George.

Reynald St Bernard is alleged to have taken a 45-year-old Farmer of Rose Hill, St Patrick without his consent on 22 September 2018.

He is due to reappear in court on 5 December 2018.

Office of Commissioner of Police