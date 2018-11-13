Meeting with Pension Engagement Committee and Pension Secretariat
The Labour Commissioner wishes to inform the general public that he met with a delegation of 7 persons today 13 November 2018 at the Ministry of Labour Conference Room.

3 persons were from the Pension Engagement Committee, 1 person from the Ministry of Finance and 3 persons from the Pensions Secretariat.  The meeting was called to get background information on the Issue of Pension and Gratuity for further discussions with the unions.

Meanwhile, Labour Commissioner acting in accordance with the dispute procedure in the Labour Relations Act has called a meeting with the unions and staff associations for 8:30 am on 14 November 2018 where it is anticipated that they will lay out their case.

Ministry of Labour

