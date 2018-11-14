NaDMA: Possibility of flooding today Wednesday

The Met Services at the Maurice Bishop International Airport has issued a flood warning for the State of Grenada.

Due to the current weather condition experienced overnight and expected to continue during the day today, the possibility of flooding in already saturated soil is more likely.

According to forecasters at the Met Office light to moderate and in some cases heavy showers are likely today Wednesday.

The general public is advised to exercise caution if you live in low-lying areas and while driving along roadways as flooding and landslides are possible in areas so prone.

The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) encourages all to be proactive and take personal responsibility for one’s safety. We advise against complacency and remind all that we are still within the Hurricane Season.

For addition information, please contact the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) on 440-8390-4 & 440-0838, or email [email protected].

NaDMA is the official source for all disaster related information.

Oslyn Crosby

PRO – NaDMA