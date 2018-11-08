People’s Tourism Choice Awards

The People’s Tourism Choice Awards programme seeks to recognise people who exemplify excellence in the tourism industry in Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean.

The Grenada Tourism Authority invites citizens in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique to send in their nominations during Tourism Awareness Month.

Nomination process:

Visit the Grenada Tourism Authority’s Tourism Awareness Campaign website puregrenada.com/tacampaign to nominate someone whom you think exemplifies Tourism excellence as part of the Tourism People’s Choice Awards.

Scroll down the website and fill out the contact form. Complete 2 paragraphs explaining your nomination and submit.

Award Process:

3 people will be chosen by an expert panel from the batch of nominations to be awarded during Tourism Awareness Month.

Prizes:

2-night stay at Macabana Villas for 2

A day pass at Sandals Grenada for 2

Dinner for 2

Deadline for submissions: 25 November 2018. Awards: 30 November 2018.

NB: Nominations should come from the 8 sectors of Tourism: Accommodation, Food and Beverage, Adventure Tourism and Recreation, Transportation, Events, Attractions, Travel Trade and Tourism Services.

Submissions should be based on tenure or impact within the industry.

Grenada Tourism Authority