Prime Minister receives 2019 calendar with vintage photos from Grenada National Trust

The Grenada National Trust (GNT) on Wednesday presented Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell with copies of its 2019 calendar featuring vintage images of St George’s.

The presentation was made by GNT President, Daryl Brathwaite in the presence of his colleague, Eugenia O’Neal of the GNT; Permanent Secretaries, Sally Anne Baghwan-Logie and Ann Isaac, as well as Nyasha Regis of the Physical Planning Unit.

Dr Mitchell expressed delight with the gesture saying it would spark interesting conversations. “This is not just an almanac, it’s a collectible. Many persons are interested in history, this will certainly intrigue them, and I expect it will encourage many conversations.”

Among the images depicted are the Market Square in the 1930s; Constitution Hill from 1780, which was renamed Market Hill; the Esplanade from the 1950s and The Carenage from the 1980s.

The Prime Minister commended the GNT on the initiative which forms part of a year of activities and publications planned by the organisation to celebrate Grenadian heritage.

Office of the Prime Minister