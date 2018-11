Prime Minister receives courtesy call from Israeli Ambassador

Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell received a courtesy call on Wednesday, 31 October, from non-resident Ambassador from the State of Israel, Danny Biran.

The cordial discussions focused on areas of potential cooperation between Grenada and Israel. The Prime Minister also used the opportunity to extend condolences to the Government and People of Israel for the lives lost during the recent attack on a Jewish synagogue in the United States.

