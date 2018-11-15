Prison Officer arrested and charged

A Prison Officer was placed on bail after appearing at the Grenville Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 14 November 2018, on a charge of wounding.

Devon Christopher, 41 years, of Tabor, St David was arrested and charged in connection with a domestic dispute.

Christopher who was placed on $5,000 bail is due to reappear at the St David Magistrate’s Court on 20 November 2018.

He has been ordered by the court to relocate to Hermitage, St Patrick and stay away from the matrimonial home.

Office of Commissioner of Police