RGPF invites business community to meet

As the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) executes its Yuletide Operation to ensure the season is safe from criminal activities; the business community can play an integral role in the process.

In light of this, the Community Relations Department in collaboration with other Departments of the RGPF invites members of the business community ain the vicinity of St George’s to a very important meeting on Tuesday, 13 November 2018 at the Hospitality Lounge, National Stadium, St George’s commencing 5:30 pm.

Office of Commissioner of Police