Sandals Foundation and St George’s Lions Club assist paralysed man

A few months ago, 70-year-old Desmond Sandy of Happy Hill suffered from backaches which he overlooked and presumed were just a natural part of aging.

Little did he know he suffered with a severe case of spinal cord compression which would leave him in severe pain and later unable to walk. Fortunately, for Mr Sandy he was able to receive emergency spinal cord decompression surgery and begin his road to recovery. With the surgery and the gradual lessening of his aches and pains, sensation in his legs will regenerate slowly but surely with the aid of physical therapy.

During this trying time, his family and friends are offering much needed support to the once very able tradesman. His wife Claire Sandy is his primary caregiver; “From the hospital to putting things together at the house, this has totally changed our lives and we are doing our best to cope.” Upon discharge from the Grenada General Hospital, a wheelchair was urgently needed to aid in transporting Mr Sandy and to aid in his journey to recovery. Mrs Sandy made a call to family and friends to retrieve a wheelchair and this message reached members of the Lions Club who were previously informed by the Sandals Foundation, that one of the resort’s guests had brought in a brand new wheelchair as a donation.

“One of our returning guests had an incident on his first visit to Grenada and visited the General Hospital. Despite this he experienced so much warmth and friendliness from so many Grenadians that he returned to Grenada and generously entrusted a brand new wheelchair, walker and crutches to the Sandals Foundation for us to donate on his behalf. We are so humbled to be able to make this donation on his behalf to Mr Sandy,” shared Deleon Forrester, Public Relations Manager of Sandals Grenada.

St George’s Lion’s Club President, Lion Hyacinth Jeremiah was also enriched by his encounter with Mr Sandy and stated, “Kindness defines who we are as Lions and when our Lions men and women come together to serve, supported by others such as Sandals Foundation, it represents a dynamic force for good. These gifts of generosity are often all it takes to bring hope and today we have proved this and assisted where needed most. We are happy to be able to partner with Sandals Foundation to support Mr Sandy in this humanitarian effort that will transform his life.”

Upon receiving his new wheelchair and personal care items Mr Sandy was in high spirits and maintains a positive outlook; “I really appreciate this gesture. How amazing it is to see how people genuinely care.”

Sandals Foundation