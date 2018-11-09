Taxes due for November

The Inland Revenue Division (IRD) of the Ministry of Finance advises the public of the following taxes that will be due and payable in the month of November 2018.

7: PAYE Pay as you Earn and Withholding Monthly Tax

12: Gaming Tax

20: VAT Value Added Tax and Excise Tax Return Due Payable

29: Corporate Income Tax Returns Due for Businesses with Fiscal Year ending 31 August 2018 (Filing)

30: Corporate Income Tax and Annual Stamp Tax (AST) Instalments for businesses are due and payable.

NB: When the due date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or Public Holiday, the next working day will be the due date for payment.

Persons are encouraged to file and pay all taxes on time to avoid penalties and interest.

Payments can be made online via eservices.gov.gd our cash office at the Ministry of Finance, and any District Revenue Office.

For further information, please contact the Inland Revenue Division, Ministry of Finance at 435-6945/6, 435-1905 or email at [email protected].

Comptroller

Inland Revenue Division