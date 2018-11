Teacher charged with indecent assault

A 69-year-old Teacher was on Tuesday, 13 November 2018 arrested and charged for the offence of indecent assault.

Telfa Charles, of Calliste, St George, is alleged to have committed the offence sometime in September 2018.

He was granted bail in the sum of $8,000 with one surety and is due to appear at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on 12 February 2019.

Office of Commissioner of Police