Temporary Road Closure

The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force notifies the general public, and in particular, motorists, that that portion of road in Tempe, St George, known as “BACK STREET” will be closed to vehicular traffic on Tuesday, 6 November 2018 between the hours of 10:00 am to noon.

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Office of Commissioner of Police