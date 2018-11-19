Update: Public sector unions boycott 2 pm meeting

by Curlan Campbell, NOW Grenada

PWU advised not to meet with Labour Minister

Rally at Tanteen will follow demonstration planned for tomorrow

The Grenada Public Workers Union (PWU) were advised not to attend today’s scheduled 2 pm meeting with Labour Minister Peter David, until the injunction filed against the PWU to bar health workers categorised as essential services, from participating in the industrial impasse has been withdrawn.

The injunction was scheduled to be heard on Sunday but was rescheduled for this Wednesday. Public sector unions including the Technical and Allied Workers Union (TAWU) and the Grenada Union of Teachers (GUT) were invited to the meeting to review the matter this afternoon. The PWU, acting upon the advice of attorney Jimmy Bristol, indicated they would not attend the meeting until their demands are met.

Public Relations Officer of the PWU Brian Grimes provided the information about the boycotting of the meeting.

The public sector unions and the government have been in deadlock over the payment of gratuity for which the unions are demanding 25% and will not accept the 2% gratuity placed on the table by government.

A massive demonstration is planned for tomorrow Tuesday, starting from the National Stadium unto the Tanteen playing field, where a rally is expected to be held.

The unions are also prepared to take legal action against the government if they proceed to take legal action against them.