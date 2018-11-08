Vacancy: Camper & Nicholsons Marinas

Camper & Nicholsons, Port Louis Marina invites applications for the post of Security Guard. You will conduct unarmed foot and/or vehicle patrol (interior and/or exterior), control access and entrance to Company premises and restricted areas, examine credentials of all persons, monitor CCTV and alarm systems, compose reports, deter criminal activity and misconduct, and perform other duties as specified in post orders.

Duties

Perform security patrols of designated areas on foot or in vehicle

Watch for irregular or unusual conditions Sound alarms or call police or fire department as required.

Where necessary alert immigration department or seek guidance from management team

Warn violators of rule infractions, such as loitering, smoking or carrying forbidden articles

Permit authorized persons to enter property and monitors entrances and exits

Observe departing personnel to protect against theft of company and client property Promptly investigate and prepare reports on accidents, incidents, and suspicious activities

Education and Certifications Required:

Must possess a high school diploma or equivalent

A minimum of one (1) year applicable or relevant work history in a corporate security environment requiring direct customer and client interaction

Demonstrated ability to operate radio or telephone equipment and/or console monitors

Demonstrated ability to interact cordially and communicate with the public

Salary – based on qualifications and experience

Applications should be sent to:

Human Resource Manager

Camper & Nicholsons Grenada Services Ltd

Port Louis Marina

MB9012, Kirani James Boulevard

St George

Email: [email protected]

Deadline for application 30 November 2018.