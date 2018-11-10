Vincentian captured and removed

A Vincentian man who is wanted for murder in his homeland has been captured in Grenada.

Joel Gary Barker, 31 years old, was nabbed during a police operation on Sunday, 4 November 2018 about 5 am in Telescope, St Andrew.

He was subsequently charged with possession of a controlled drug, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and illegally entering the state. He appeared at the Grenville Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 7 November 2018 where a removal order was obtained.

Barker was removed from Grenada to St Vincent and the Grenadines on Friday, 9 November 2018.

Office of Commissioner of Police