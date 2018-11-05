Winner Again! Best Honey In The World awarded to Jessamine Eden Apiary

Jessamine Eden Apiary has again won the highly regarded Medal of Ukraine Gold Award at the 87th UK National Honey Show held in Surrey, London the last weekend in October. There were 21 entries from 13 countries including New Zealand, USA, Kuwait, Singapore, Trinidad and Tobago competing in the International Class for clear honey, in the 3-day competition.

Jessamine Eden Apiary is the only beekeeper in the Caribbean to win the award and the only one in the world that has won the Medal of Ukraine more than once.

This is the 5th award won by Jessamine Eden Apiary at the UK National Honey Show. The apiary is owned and operated by Environmental Scientist Dr Valma Jessamy and Jerry Edwin, an attorney.

“We did not enter the competition since 2016 when we won first prize in a category” Edwin said. “It seems that whenever we go to London, we take the first prize which speaks to the quality of our honey and consistent standards that we maintain in the apiary.”

Dr Jessamy said that she has sampled honey from throughout Grenada, the rest of the Caribbean and from around the world. Not surprisingly, no two honeys are the same. Honey, like high quality wines, is influenced by the terroir of the place and the individual skill of the apiculturist (beekeeper).

“We first focus on the health of the honey bees since the honey is for their nutrition and maintenance of their healthy colonies. In our apiary we have no diseases, we do not use pesticides and our bees are never starved of their supplies so there is no need to feed them. We practice organic natural beekeeping,” said Dr Jessamy, who is also the resident scientist on the farm.

Jessamine Eden Apiary