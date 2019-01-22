A new Deacon to be ordained for the Diocese of St George’s

On Saturday, 26 January 2019, Bishop Clyde Harvey will ordain Gabriel Obi Osang to the order of Deacon at Our Lady Help of Christians Parish Church, Beaulieu, St George’s. The ceremony will begin at 10.00 am.

Osang who has been serving the Church in Grenada for the past 4 years, completed his studies for the priesthood in St Joseph’s Major Seminary in Nigeria.

While all baptised Christians share in the priesthood of Christ, bishops, priests and deacons share in a special way through the Sacrament of Holy Orders. Deacons are ordained to assist the bishop and priests in the administration of the sacraments, the proclamation of the the Good News and in various works of charity. For some, (usually men who are older and married) the deaconate is a permanent state. For others, like Gabriel Osang, it is a step on the road to the priesthood. Hopefully his ordination to the priesthood will take place later this year.

Fr Sean Doggett