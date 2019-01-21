Cromwell promoted to NIS Director

by Linda Straker

Dorsett Cromwell is new NIS Director

NIS came into force on 4 April 1983

Ten years after serving in the position of Deputy Director of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), Dorsett Cromwell, as of 15 January 2019 has been appointed by the National Insurance Board as the new director for the scheme.

Alfred Logie who served as NIS director, retired in late 2018.

According to a statement on the NIS site, Cromwell holds a Master of Actuarial Science degree from Georgia State University and a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and Mathematics from the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Barbados. Cromwell is a past student of the Presentation Brothers College and the Institute for Further Education.

He has been employed with the NIS since 1994 and held the position of Deputy Director since 2008. That post was recently advertised as a job opportunity that exist within the NIS. The core function of the deputy director post as advertised, is to administer the core operations of the Grenada National Insurance Scheme.

“The successful candidate is expected to essentially oversee the activities of the various departments within the National Insurance Scheme to implement the operational and strategic direction of the organization,” the advertisement stated.

In October 2018 the NIS advertised that the post of Director was vacant and needed to be filled. “The Director is the Chief Administrative Officer of the National Insurance Board and is responsible for the efficient administration of the National Insurance Fund while maintaining the confidence of the public in the ability of the National Insurance Scheme to discharge its fiduciary responsibility with integrity and confidence. The Director reports to the National Insurance Board in which the Fund is vested.”

The mission of the NIS is to provide for the efficient payment of the relevant benefits to contributors in the customer focused environment through effective collection of contributions and prudent management of funds with highly trained staff using innovative technology.

The NIS came into force on 4 April 1983 and is equivalent to what is referred to in other countries as social security.