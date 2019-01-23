David Andrew is new Chief Education Officer

The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs announces the appointment of David Andrew, MA, BA, Cert. Ed., a school counsellor with this ministry, to act in the post of Chief Education Officer (CEO), with effect from 21 January 2019.

Andrew, who commenced his new duties on Tuesday, 22 January 2019, has been an educator for the past 25 years. He has served at some of Grenada’s secondary schools and in other local learning institutions. In particular, he was a teacher at the Grenville Secondary School for 10 years and also served as head of the Modern Languages Department, for the latter part of his time there. From his early days as a classroom teacher, Andrew was involved in high level of student motivational activities, which consistently formed part of his interaction with students, staff and other persons across the island.

Andrew is a trained Counselling Therapist, having studied at the Caribbean Nazarene College, in Trinidad and Tobago. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in General Studies, with a concentration in Psychology, and also a master’s degree in Counselling. Many youth from Grenada and the region have benefitted from his simple, yet effective, motivational style. In 2017 he was awarded the Clinical Network Conference Scholastic Achievement Award, which is presented to an alumni, or student, of the Caribbean Nazarene College, who has advanced the caring profession, by outstanding clinical, or community service, and made a noticeable difference in the quality of life of many people.

Andrew most recently served as a School Counsellor, in District 4, with the Student Support Services Unit of the Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs. He was based at the St Andrew’s Anglican Secondary School (SAASS) and was responsible for providing clinical supervision to the Counselling Assistants and Guidance Officers, in the St David district and some in the St Andrew district. Additionally, Andrew served as the Team Leader for UNICEF-funded project, Child Friendly Schools.

Andrew comes with the experience of having worked with the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, as a Guidance Counsellor to schools and with the youth correctional facility (Youth Training Centre. He also served as an adjunct faculty to the Caribbean Nazarene College, in the areas of Developmental Psychology and Introduction to Psychology and as a Psychologist, with one of the leading employee assistance programme providers – Elder Associates Limited.

Additionally, being fluent in French, Andrew travelled to the Dominican Republic to work with the French-speaking survivors of the 2010 Haitian earthquake.

The management and staff of this ministry congratulate David Andrew, on his appointment, and look forward to working with him, towards the growth and advancement of Grenada’s education system.

