Grenada’s New Permanent Representative to the OAS presents credentials

Ambassador Yolande Smith presenting her credentials to Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro.

Grenada’s new Permanent Representative to the Organisation of American States has reaffirmed her country’s commitment to working in close partnership with OAS member states to build resilience, advance social development and collectively transform the economies of the hemisphere.

Yolande Smith was at the time presenting her credentials to the Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro.

Restating Grenada’s commitment to building a stronger OAS, Smith said, “We believe in the principles that foster the maintenance of strong institutions: good governance, respect for the rule of law, and the promotion of human dignity.”

She added that Grenada shares with the OAS, an abiding dedication to transform the organisation into an effective and relevant collective body that helps to deliver a brighter future to our hemisphere with “more rights for more people”.

Secretary-General Almagro highlighted Ambassador Smith’s broad service in the public sector and knowledge of multilateral diplomacy.

He further noted that “having Ambassador Smith among us underscores Grenada’s commitment to gender parity in its representation; with her arrival, 4 of Grenada’s 8 representatives have been women.”

Smith also serves as Grenada’s Ambassador to the United States.

Grenada was the first Eastern Caribbean country to join the OAS shortly after independence in 1974.

GIS