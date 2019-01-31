Independence celebrations at Grenville Bus Terminus

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) informs the general public that due to independence celebrations at Grenville Bus Terminus, St Andrew, the operations of all buses at the facility will be temporarily suspended on Friday, 1 and Saturday, 2 February 2019.

Instead, buses will operate from the previously used bus stands.

Meanwhile, vendors operating on Seaton Browne Street will be accommodated at the Market Square during the above-mentioned days.

The RGPF regrets any inconveniences caused and thanks the general public for their understanding.

Office of the Commissioner of Police