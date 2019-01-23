Levera Nature & Beach Resort – Ready for a busy 2019

2018 was a pivotal year for the 375-acre project in the north of the island, much of it was spent putting in place the ‘behind the scenes’ infrastructures and systems which are an integral part of its eco-friendly design and ethos. The goal is to ensure the sustainability of this unique and multifaceted resort.

Currently the project employs 30 Grenadians, who make up the construction, clearing and grounds and agricultural crews. The first phase of building boasts 14 units, aptly named the Seaside Cottages, which enjoy breathtaking views of Carriacou and the Grenadines. All of the cottages are in varying stages of construction, with the first scheduled to be fully complete by April 2019.

General Manager of the Levera Nature & Beach Resort Randy Oveson advised, “The purchase of bespoke materials for the exceptional external and internal finishing of the cottages, has already taken place. Although delayed shipments and difficulties obtaining materials have caused some frustration, we are still focused on a completion date of end April for at least 2 of the units. These will be fully complete, inside and out, including all interior and exterior furnishings, we look forward to welcoming visitors to view them.”

The refurbished Club House is already operational and offers a unique alternative venue for special events and meetings, and is already establishing its reputation for local weddings, as well as its place in Grenada’s increasing ‘Destination Wedding’ market.

Levera’s ‘green project’ will use solar panels throughout and incorporate arced grass covered roofing for its Convergence Beach Club (due to break ground within the first quarter of 2019) and 7 units of the hospitality centre named Turtle Beach Hotel. This eco-conscious methodology is already an established practice with the organic farming which has been a feature of the project since 2017.

Whilst the resort accommodation and restaurants are under construction, organic produce is sold each week, providing a source of income for 5 St Patrick farmers. It has also provided them with the opportunity to add to their existing agricultural skills and knowledge with the introduction of proven innovations for working the land, crop rotation, irrigation and water collection methods.

Levera Trading Limited