Man charged with rape of his wife

A 26-year-old fisherman, of Corinth, St David was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prisons, after appearing at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court, on Monday, 21 January 2019, charged with the offence of rape.

Anthony Alexander is alleged to have committed the offence against his wife, between 18-19 January 2019. He will reappear in court on 31 January 2019.

Meanwhile, a Mt Fendue (St Patrick) resident has been charged for the offence of sexual intercourse with a minor.

Gentle Williams, 61, who was charged on Saturday, 19 January with the offence, has been placed on $20,000 bail with 2 sureties. He will appear at the Sauteurs Magistrate’s Court on 20 February 2019.

In another matter, Carl Williams, 20 years, farmer of Saab, St Andrew was arrested and charged for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a minor. Williams has been placed on $20,000 bail with 1 surety. He will make his first court appearance at the Gouyave Magistrate’s Court on 29 January 2019.

Office of Commissioner of Police