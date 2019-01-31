Man found guilty for tampering with clamp
RGPF clamping down on illegal parking in St George

Regan Ross, Mechanic of Beausejour, St George has been found guilty of tampering with an immobilising device (clamp).

Ross who appeared at the St George’s Traffic Court on 29 January was fined $2,500 to be paid in 2 months and in default, 14 days at Her Majesty’s Prisons.

In another traffic-related matter, Golden Clement, 22 years old, Electrician of Grand Anse was fined $500 to be paid within 21 days and in default, 3 months in prison, after being found guilty of riding without a protective gear/helmet.

Office of Commissioner of Police

