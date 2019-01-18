Minor accidents due to malfunctioning traffic lights

by Curlan Campbell, NOW Grenada

Motorists to drive with caution when approaching faulty traffic lights

Care to be taken especially at intersection in Tanteen near old Reno cinema

Traffic light repairs “in the making”

Faulty traffic lights and traffic congestion in the St George area continue to frustrate motorists travelling in and around the town and the south of the island. As a result, the police encourage motorists to drive with caution when approaching faulty traffic lights, and to use their discretion to avoid accidents.

Sergeant Anthony Calliste from the Traffic Department said this situation had caused accidents, especially at the intersection in Tanteen near the old Reno cinema. “There was no accident within the town near [the] traffic [department]. However, we had a few in the Reno area. No serious accidents, just minor.” Calliste said these accidents could have been avoided if motorists were driving with due care and attention. “Most of the people were not driving with due care and attention. When the traffic light is not working, we expect motorists and pedestrians alike to be very cautious when approaching these areas because sometimes you may think you have the right of way and the other person didn’t stop. So to avoid any accident, everyone must be prepared to take any action when it is necessary.”

Calliste gave the assurance that efforts are being made to have the traffic lights repaired, but was unable to give a set time for repairs. “It is in the making to have them repaired; I cannot say how soon.”