National Youth Parliament 2019

The Tenth National Youth Parliament is scheduled for Wednesday, 23 January 2019 commencing at 10 am at Parliament Building, Mt Wheldale.

Resolution

Whereas control of the state of Grenada was disputed by Great Britain and France in the 18th century, with the British ultimately prevailing with the Treaty of Versailles on 3 September 1783.

And whereas under the Associated Statehood Act on 3 March 1967 Grenada was granted full autonomy over its internal affairs

And whereas On 7 February 1974, Grenada became a fully independent state and continued to practice a modified Westminster parliamentary system based on the British model with a Governor-General appointed by and representing the British monarch (head of state) and a prime minister who is both leader of the majority party and the head of government. And whereas Independence means a condition of a nation, country, or state in which its residents and population, or some portion thereof, exercise self-government, and usually sovereignty, over the territory.

Be it resolved that the political, economic, social and other benefits from being an independent nation far outweighs the dependency on a monarchy.

Ministry of Youth Development, Sports, Culture & The Arts