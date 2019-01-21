Paralympics Committee holds awareness workshop for sporting officials

by Linda Straker

Workshop to help unearth and develop talents among the physically challenged

Providing basic skills and knowledge to work with the physically challenged are the objectives of a 2-day workshop undertaken by the Grenada Paralympics Committee (GPC) for physical education teachers, sports administrators and coaches.

Opened on Monday at the Public Workers Union Conference Centre, the 2-day activity is bringing together over 30 coaches, physical education teachers, and administrators focusing on creating an awareness of the various aspects of developing the para-sport in Grenada.

A press release from the GPC said the workshop would provide training for all personnel who will be involved in a 6-month awareness project. “The premise behind the project is to integrate Paralympics ideals and values in a system of education to serve as an effective pedagogical method to create awareness and understanding towards persons with disability with a focus on youth.” The release explained the objectives of the workshop are to provide the basic skills and knowledge to work with the physically challenged.

The primary target is 9-12 years old. “We consider young people are the change makers of tomorrow, therefore, educating them about inclusion and Paralympics values will help to change the perception of persons with disabilities,” said the committee.

The GPC said that the secondary target is physical education teachers. Through the Ministry of Education, 30 teachers will be identified to participate in specific training programmes that will provide them with specific skills and knowledge.

At the end of the workshop, the teachers are expected to work with 30 children from their schools using the ImPOSSIBLE Tool Kit to help in the public education of the children.

The tool kit is a comprehensive series of programmes developed and approved by the International Paralympics Committee for awareness.

The facilitators are consultants from Trinidad and Tobago Playable Caribbean – a company with many years of experience working with physically challenged athletes.

GPC President Ray Roberts said the hope is a cadre of coaches and officials will emerge and help unearth and develop the talents among the physically challenged.

The Grenada Paralympics Committee is an affiliate of the International Paralympic Committee. The workshop received grant support from the Agitos Foundation of the International Paralympics Committee.