Police officers receive Assessment CVQ Level 4 certificates

Seven members of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) who have completed training as certified assessors for occupational areas in policing have received their Assessment CVQ Level 4 certificates.

The certificates were presented during a brief ceremony at the National Training Agency’s office on Wednesday, 23 January 2019.

Speaking on behalf of the National Training Agency (NTA), Quality Assurance Coordinator Frances Ruffin who was the main facilitator for the training, noted that the collaboration with the RGPF is aimed at building capacity to enable the Police Training School to become an Approved Training Centre delivering Caribbean Vocational Qualifications (CVQs) in several occupational areas under policing.

She noted that 32 officers were first trained as Competency-Based Education and Training (CBET) Instructors, with 14 going on to be trained as Assessors and 7 completing the assessment process for full certification. Ruffin reminded the officers that they had a critical role in ensuring quality assurance in the CBET assessment system.

ASP Nola Lewis, representing Superintendent John Charles, the Officer in Charge of Human Resource recognised that the training could only be beneficial to the RGPF and that one of the new Commissioner of Police’s mandate is to see the force educate itself and leave no one behind.

Reflecting on the programme, Sergeant Michelle Bedeau said it was tough, but Ruffin stimulated their interest in presenting and assessing and created a learning environment in which they felt safe to explore and take risks in thinking beyond the normal. She said she and the other female in the programme took responsibility for encouraging their male colleagues to remain in the programme when they felt like giving up.

The officers were presented with their certificates by Chief Executive Officer of the NTA, Lincoln Morgan. The officers receiving certification are Corporal Ralph Baptiste, Sergeant Michelle Bedeau, Inspector M Simon Douglas, Sergeant Donald Gilbert, PC Darwin Matthew, Sergeant Joseph Romain (retired) and Inspector Maureen Stanislaus.

National Training Agency