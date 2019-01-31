Traffic Notice: Victoria, St Mark

The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force hereby notifies the general public that due to the public holiday on Thursday, 7 February 2019, no driving examination will be conducted at Victoria, St Mark. However, driving examinations will take place on Wednesday, 13 February 2019.

As a result, of the change in date, driving examinations will be conducted in Grenville, St Andrew on Thursday, 28 February 2019.

The Royal Grenada Police Force apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Office of the Commissioner of Police

