1 February: Day 1 of ban on import of single-use plastic shopping bags with handles

The Ministry of Climate Resilience, the Environment, Forestry, Fisheries, Disaster Management, and Information hereby informs the general public that as 1 February 2019, the ban on the import of single-use plastic shopping bags with handles will take effect.

This is part of a phased approach towards sustainable waste management, environmental protection and health. Key dates are as follows:

1 February 2019: Phase 1 – Ban on importation and local manufacture of single-use plastic shopping bags with handles. A 10-month interval will follow to allow for depletion of stocks on island. This interval will conclude on 1 December 2019.

1 December 2019: Phase 2 – Ban on the sale or offer for sale of single-use plastic shopping bags with handles.

1 February 2020: Phase 3 – No person shall offer for sale any food item in or with a single-use plastic shopping bag with handle.

All importers are encouraged to ensure that the current stock level of single-use plastic bags is depleted by 1 December 2019 and to commence sourcing of alternative items. An approved list of alternative products is available from the ministry, as well as a list of overseas companies where products can be sourced.

The ministry remains committed to the implementation of the 2018 Non-biodegradable Waste Control Act and calls upon vendors, importers, retailers, supermarkets and the general public at large for their support.

Ministry of Climate Resilience