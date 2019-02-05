5 Grenadian Artistes at International Soca Monarch Semis

The Government and people of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique offer hearty congratulations to our Soca and Groovy Artistes who have advanced to the semi-finals stage of the International Power Soca and Groovy Monarchs Competition in Trinidad and Tobago.
We are immensely proud of their individual accomplishments thus far and the collective significance of this for our Grenadian culture. We wish them the very best as they participate in the semi-finals on Sunday, 10 February, and we certainly look forward to them progressing to the finals of the competition scheduled for Friday, 1 March 2019.
Coming right on the heels of the celebration of Grenada’s 45th Anniversary of Independence, our artistes are uniquely placed to build on our rich cultural legacy. Our artistes play a pivotal role in the promotion of our premiere cultural event, Spiccmas, showcasing the uniqueness of Grenada’s carnival and illustrating the rich and vibrant history of our island.
Looking ahead, it is imperative that we build on these successes and continue to take deliberate steps to foster further regional prominence through collaboration and beneficial relationships, we pursue the goal of a sustainable festival in Grenada.
Senator the Hon. Norland Cox
Minister for Youth Development, Sports, Culture & The Arts
The semifinals will be held on Sunday, 10 February from 3 pm at the Arima Velodrome, Trinidad & Tobago
Power Soca
|Performing Position
|Artiste
|Song
|Country
|1
|Marzville
|Wuk
|Barbados
|2
|Chromatics
|My Type
|3
|Asten Isaac
|Send Over Gyal
|4
|Chuck Gordon
|Portigal
|5
|Nessa Preppy
|Issa Snak
|6
|Turner
|Crab In A Bucket
|7
|Yankey Boy
|Doh Hold Bank
|8
|Lil Saint
|Doh Hold Back
|9
|Teddyson Johnn
|Vent
|St Lucia
|10
|Swappi
|Party Start
|11
|Mandella Linkz
|Tombstone
|Grenada
|12
|Preedy
|Lost and Found
|13
|V’ghn
|Trouble In The Morning
|Grenada
|14
|Blaxx
|Gyal Owner
|15
|Motto
|One Woman
|St Lucia
|16
|M1
|Shy
|17
|Salty
|Body Good
|18
|Tim Tim/Rayzor
|X Pose
|19
|Ricardo Drue
|I Got You
|Antigua
|20
|5 Star Akil
|Personal
|21
|GBM Nutron
|Practice
|USA
|22
|Ding Dong
|Greatness
|23
|Third Base aka Trilo-G
|Harder
Groovy Soca
|Performing Position
|Artiste
|Song
|Country
|1
|Jo Jo
|Start It
|2
|Mr Killa
|Run With It
|Grenada
|3
|Pelf
|Earthquake
|4
|Granny
|Jiggle It
|5
|Terri Lyons
|Mad
|6
|Blaxx
|Wuh Yuh Telling Yuhself
|7
|Iwer
|Go
|8
|Mr Legz
|Wining Challenge
|Grenada
|9
|Jadel
|Jam Day
|10
|Motto
|Pick Your Position
|St Lucia
|11
|Lil Natty & Thunder
|Get In Your Section
|Grenada
|12
|Wilky
|Jam a Bumpa
|13
|KMC
|Block Party
|14
|Ching-ee
|Rolling Stone
|15
|Blacksani
|Dumpa Truck
|16
|Hashim (Da Dream)
|Momentum