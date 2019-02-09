Congratulatory message from The People’s Republic of China

A congratulatory message from The People’s Republic of China to HE Dame Cecile La Grenade, GCMG, OBE, PhD Governor General of Grenada, St George’s.

Your Excellency,

On the occasion of the 45th Anniversary of the Independence of Grenada, on behalf of the Government and people of China and in my own name, I wish to extend warmest congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to the Government and people of Grenada. Grenada is an important country in the Caribbean. Since independence, Grenada has made remarkable achievements in various undertakings of building the country and played an active role in international and regional affairs. China congratulates on this. I attach great importance to the development of China-Grenadian relations and would like to make joint efforts with you in deepening our bilateral relations so as to better benefit our two countries and peoples. May Grenada enjoy prosperity and its people happiness and health.

Xi Jinping

President of the People’s Republic of China Beijing

7 February 2019