First school library launch of 2019: GND Schools Inc partners with Grenlec

GND Schools Inc. launched its first new school library of 2019. Calliste Government School in St George was the recipient of the brand new library, which opened its doors on 24 January complete with modern furnishings and a collection of over 1,000 books.

This first library launch of the year was significant, as it marked the beginning of local partnerships with GND Schools Inc. as the organisation seeks to realise its BIG vision of Building Libraries; Increasing Educational Achievement and Growing Learners.

Through the Grenada Electricity Services Limited (GRENLEC) Community Partnership Initiative, GND Schools Inc. received a grant for $120,000 to assist with the construction of the 625 square foot library at Calliste Government School.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Chief Executive Officer at GND Schools Inc. Andrea Phillip said Grenlec’s contribution represented 67% of the overall construction cost of the library. “That local partnership tells our major donors that Grenada is interested. Grenlec has shown us their seriousness about partnership, their seriousness about education and their seriousness about nation-building.”

Financial Controller at Grenlec, Benedict Brathwaite, said that Grenlec has invested over $22 million in communities across Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique since 1994. “This is not an investment intended to bring financial return. It is an investment in the human capital of our youth in Grenada.”

Attendees at the launch included local trustee Leo Garbutt of the Calabash Luxury Boutique Hotel, Corporate Communications Manager at Grenlec, Prudence Greenidge, representatives from the Ministry of Education, teachers and students.

Six more libraries are carded to be opened in the first quarter of 2019. GND Schools Inc. is a non-profit organisation and is collaborating with the Government of Grenada, through the Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs. GND Schools Inc. aims to establish high functioning libraries through Library Construction and Renovation; Library Management and Activities Training; Curriculum Development and Training and Book Publishing.

GND Schools Inc