Grenada Airports Authority new business hours
Maurice Bishop International Airport

To our stakeholders, tenants, concessionaires and the general public, the Grenada Airports Authority advises that the business hours for its administrative offices and other departments which previously closed at 4:30 pm, have changed.

The new business hours which took effect 7 January 2019, are as follows:

  • Monday to Friday: 8 am to 4 pm.

Please note that this change does not affect the general operating hours of the airport which remain 6 am to 10:30 pm.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your kind understanding. If you have any questions or concerns regarding this change, please contact our office by calling 473-444-4101 or emailing gaa@mbiagrenada.com.

Grenada Airports Authority

