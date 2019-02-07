JICA celebrates alongside Grenada as they welcome 45 years of independence

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Saint Lucia Office extends to the government and people of Grenada “The Spice Isle” warmest congratulations as they celebrate 45 years of Independence.

The celebration of yet another year as an independent nation should be for all nationals, a time of happiness and pride, and a time where the collective sense of patriotism is stronger than ever. Reflection is important as you reminisce on the wonderful story of 45 years of change, innovation, resilience and tenacity.

A number of Knowledge Co-Creation Programmes (KCCPs) and Technical Cooperation Projects have been facilitated for the Grenadian Government and People through the JICA Saint Lucia Office, in areas of key importance to the local government. In the coming year, the JICA Saint Lucia Office will continue to partner with counterparts and stakeholders in the ‘Spice Isle’ in efforts to maintain the rich cross-cultural exchange and friendship between the Japanese and Grenadian people.

Today, we wish Grenadians from at home and abroad, a happy Independence Day with peace and prosperity throughout the year to come.

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Saint Lucia