Mexico congratulates Grenada on its 45th Anniversary of Independence

The Embassy of Mexico wishes to extend congratulations to the Government and people of Grenada on the celebration of its 45th Anniversary of Independence.

On the occasion of this important celebration, the Embassy reaffirms the willingness of Mexico to further strengthen the ties of friendship and cooperation between the 2 nations, which have existed since the establishment of their Diplomatic relations in 1975. Mexico attaches great importance to its bilateral relations with Grenada, which is evidenced in the execution of various cooperation projects, most recently as the main funder for the Construction of the Parliament Building.

As Grenada celebrates another year of independence, Mexico reiterates its commitment to stand in solidarity with the Grenadian people and government, in the furtherance of their social and economic development, and in their objectives of building a more resilient and prosperous nation.

The Government of Mexico conveys best wishes for the wellbeing and success of the people of Grenada and for the continued progress and prosperity of the country.

Embassy of Mexico