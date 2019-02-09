Missing vehicle – Blue and silver Toyota RAV 4

The police are seeking the assistance of the public in locating a blue and silver Toyota RAV 4 registration number PAB 211.

This vehicle was last seen in the area of Grand Bras, St Andrew in the vicinity of the entertainment centre known as the “Cow Pen” on 6 February 2019.

Anyone seeing this vehicle or has any information on its whereabouts is asked to contact Grenville Police Station at 442 7224; police emergency at 911; police hotline at 444 1958; CID at 440 3921 or the nearest police station.

Office of the Commissioner of Police

