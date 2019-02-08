Notice on tax from the Inland Revenue Division

Taxes due for February 2019: The Inland Revenue Division (IRD) of the Ministry of Finance advises the public of the following taxes that will be due and payable for the month of February 2019.

08: Pay As You Earn (PAYE) and Withholding Tax Due and Payable

11: Gaming Tax Due and Payable

20: VAT Value Added Tax and Excise Tax Return Due and Payable

28: Income Tax Returns Due for Businesses with Fiscal Year ending 30 November 2018

November 2018 28: Income Tax and Annual Stamp Tax (AST) Installments Due and Payable

NB: When the due date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or public holiday, the next working day will be the due date for payment. Persons are encouraged to file and pay all taxes on time to avoid penalties and interest. Payments can be made at the Ministry of Finance and any District Revenue Office.

For further information, please contact Kareen Morain-Alexander, Public Relations Officer, Inland Revenue Division, Ministry of Finance and Energy at 435-6945/6, 435-1905 or email gndird@ird.gd.

Inland Revenue Division’s schedule of taxpayer engagement at District Revenue Offices

The Inland Revenue Division (IRD) effective February 2019 will continue its efforts to engage the public on tax matters at the District Revenue Offices (DROs).

DRO Gouyave Sauteurs St David Victoria Grenville Day Last Tuesday (every month) Wednesdays Wednesdays Thursdays Fridays

These engagements would seek to provide assistance to taxpayers at the outer parishes with the registration of businesses objection to property taxes and obtain clarity on tax-related matters.

The public is asked to take note of the days officers from the IRD would be at the DROs to assist taxpayers with queries.

Comptroller

Inland Revenue Division