Prime Minister receives courtesy call from Egyptian Ambassador-designate
Ambassador-Designate Khaled Ezzat Omran Seifallah and Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell

Prime Minister, Dr The Right Honourable, Keith Mitchell received a courtesy call last Friday from Ambassador-Designate of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Grenada, His Excellency, Khaled Ezzat Omran Seifallah.

Dr Mitchell welcomed the Ambassador-designate and spoke of the historical relationship between Grenada and Egypt. The Prime Minister also expressed an interest in building a stronger relationship between the two countries.

He commended Egypt’s role in international affairs, through fostering a more stable and peaceful environment.

The Ambassador-designate commended the Grenadian Prime Minister for the country’s record of growth in recent years.

He noted the significant investment in the tourism industry by an Egyptian investor and expressed the hope that it will help to spur investment by other investors from his country as a means of deepening the relationship between both countries.

Office of the Prime Minister

Article Footer 468x60

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts

Imani graduates encouraged to take advantage of OP...
2018 to mark 6th year of economic growth 
Expo 2020 Creative Youth Programme pavilion design...
New Minister of Finance staff engagement initiativ...
The real state of real estate in Grenada: ‘The ali...