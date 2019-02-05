Prime Minister receives courtesy call from Egyptian Ambassador-designate

Prime Minister, Dr The Right Honourable, Keith Mitchell received a courtesy call last Friday from Ambassador-Designate of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Grenada, His Excellency, Khaled Ezzat Omran Seifallah.

Dr Mitchell welcomed the Ambassador-designate and spoke of the historical relationship between Grenada and Egypt. The Prime Minister also expressed an interest in building a stronger relationship between the two countries.

He commended Egypt’s role in international affairs, through fostering a more stable and peaceful environment.

The Ambassador-designate commended the Grenadian Prime Minister for the country’s record of growth in recent years.

He noted the significant investment in the tourism industry by an Egyptian investor and expressed the hope that it will help to spur investment by other investors from his country as a means of deepening the relationship between both countries.

Office of the Prime Minister