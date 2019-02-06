Prime Minister receives letter of credentials from new Bahamian high commissioner

Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell on Tuesday received a letter of credentials from newly appointed Bahamian High Commissioner to Grenada, Reuben Lorenzo Rahming.

The letter signed by Bahamian Prime Minister, Dr Hubert Minnis said, “Mr Rahming is eminently suited, both by his personal qualities and his experience in the affairs of state for the duties with which he has been entrusted.”

In his introduction, Rahming spoke of having deep admiration for the Grenadian leader and his role as an elder statesman among Caribbean Community (Caricom) leaders.

Dr Mitchell welcomed the new High Commissioner, thanked him for the complimentary words and engaged him in discussion about the history of relations between Grenada and the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

The two also spoke at length about challenges currently facing the region, specifically the potential cross-border issue which can arise from the situation in Venezuela. Dr Mitchell reiterated the position that there is need for urgent dialogue between the parties concerned to resolve the problems.

Continued attempts by Haitian migrants to enter the Bahamas illegally, ongoing efforts to tackle drug and gun proliferation also formed part of the discussion.

The Prime Minister and newly appointed High Commissioner also exchanged gifts.

Office of the Prime Minister