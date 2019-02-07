Pure Grenada has sights on 15th Chelsea Flower Show Gold Medal

The Grenada Chelsea Flower Show Team has set their sights on a 15th gold medal at the 2019 event confident that their design will once again amaze the judges. In strong support of the team’s effort, the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) and lead designer Catherine John today signed an agreement cementing the GTA’s major sponsorship this year for the event held from 21 – 25 May 2019.

Following the signing of the agreement, GTA Chief Executive Officer Patricia Maher said, “We are so proud of the efforts of the Grenada Team in producing excellent displays year after year and winning 14 gold medals to date. Not only do they depict our horticultural products to an international audience but they highlight to the world the fact that Pure Grenada is endowed with natural products such as cinnamon, coconut, cocoa and nutmeg.”

In 2018, the team produced the gold medal awarded display “Grenada -The Road to Success” a depiction of the island’s iconic historic symbol – the board bus, uniting Grenadians in the memory of travelling by open-sided bus to and from St George’s.

John and her team are looking forward to producing an equally intriguing display this year. She said, “We always try to tell a story about Grenada’s beauty, history and rich culture. We are excited about the display this year.”

Also present for the signing of the agreement was GTA Chairman Brenda Hood. She congratulated Team Grenada for their excellent work over the years and presented John with a beautifully handcrafted nutmeg award for her years of service as the lead designer. She also mentioned the wonderful selection of garden tours available now to visitors who wish to explore the island’s natural beauty.

To top off the signing, GTA CEO Maher presented John with a Tourism Ambassador’s pin, a token given to citizens who exemplify tourism excellence and represent Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show is an unrivalled world stage and continues to play a prominent role in enticing visitors to Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean where they are free to wonder at our abundant natural beauty and exquisite gardens.

Grenada Tourism Authority