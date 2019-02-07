Remarks by Secretary of State on the occasion of Grenada Independence Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States, congratulations to the people of Grenada on your 45th anniversary of independence on 7 February.

Grenada is a warm and welcoming host to thousands of Americans each year, and many US students also call the Spice Isle “home.” The United States values our strong people-to-people ties, which have laid the foundation for our ongoing partnership with Grenada to combat drug and human trafficking, mitigate the effects of natural disaster, and promote economic prosperity and entrepreneurship. We look forward to deepening cooperation in these areas as we work together to implement the US-Caribbean 2020 initiative.

The United States values this longstanding friendship and wishes the citizens of Grenada a happy Independence Day celebration.

Michael R Pompeo, Secretary of State

Washington, DC