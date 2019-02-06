Republic Bank sponsors cash prize for Traditional Workboat Regatta

After a keenly-competitive event, the Grenada Sailing Festival Traditional Workboat Regatta, held on Grand Anse Beach 2-3 February ended with Gouyave dominating the match race finals!

At the end of Day 2, team “Ah Doh Know” from Gouyave, sailed the GSF16 “Pink Gin”, to win the Republic Bank sponsored “champion of champions” Match Race Final Prize of US$1,000. The team was skippered by Kimon Charles. In second spot was “Press Play”, of Woburn. Last year’s winners, “Team Classic”, from Gouyave, had to settle for the third spot.

In the Junior Sailing Final, Team “Mr X”, from Gouyave, came through at the finish line to take first spot, in front of Woburn’s “Tomorrow’s Worry.” Team “Mr X” also took first position in the Senior National Team Sailing Final.

Republic Bank continues to support the preservation of traditional boat-building and youth development, through sport. Hats off!! to the participants as well as the organising committee, directed by Sarah Baker, for their dedication to ensuring that this sailing festival is preserved for future generations.

