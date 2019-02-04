Sandals Grenada: Now Hiring

Grenada’s only Luxury Included® resort offers an opportunity for highly motivated, flexible and enthusiastic persons with exceptional interpersonal skills to join our team.

We invite prospective candidates for the following positions:

Assistant Training Manager

HR Recruitment and Compliance Specialist

Room Technician

Housekeeping Supervisor

Stewarding Supervisor

Watersports Attendant

Interested persons should submit a letter of application and curriculum vitae by 14 February 2019 via mail/email to:

[Job Title] Application

Human Resources Manager

Sandals Grenada Resort & Spa

Point Salines

St George

E-mail: recruitsls@grp.sandals.com