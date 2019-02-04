Sandals Grenada: Now Hiring

Grenada’s only Luxury Included® resort offers an opportunity for highly motivated, flexible and enthusiastic persons with exceptional interpersonal skills to join our team.

We invite prospective candidates for the following positions:

  • Assistant Training Manager
  • HR Recruitment and Compliance Specialist
  • Room Technician
  • Housekeeping Supervisor
  • Stewarding Supervisor
  • Watersports Attendant

Interested persons should submit a letter of application and curriculum vitae by 14 February 2019 via mail/email to:

[Job Title] Application
Human Resources Manager
Sandals Grenada Resort & Spa
Point Salines
St George 

E-mail: recruitsls@grp.sandals.com

One thought on “Sandals Grenada: Now Hiring

  1. Lera Gooding

    Can you provide a brief job description for the Assistant Training Manager position please.

