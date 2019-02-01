Scholarship Opportunity: Studies in Agriculture at Earth University, Costa Rica

Dr Khan Nedd, a Grenadian national, residing in the United States of America, is offering a 4-year scholarship to a young Grenadian national to pursue studies in agriculture at EARTH University in Costa Rica.

Persons interested in pursuing this scholarship opportunity can apply to EARTH University via the link https://www.earth.ac.cr/en/study-at-earth/how-to-apply/ by 15 February.

An interview panel from EARTH University will visit Grenada in April to interview applicants in order to select the scholarship awardee. The awardee would have to be ready to travel to EARTH in August 2019 for the Spanish immersion course.

Founded in 1990, EARTH is an international, nonprofit university. It targets young leaders from families and communities of modest means who are desirous of returning to their communities to be community change-makers, implementing innovative solutions to community challenges to promote community well-being and development.

To date, EARTH University has graduated 2,231 agronomists who are working in over 30 countries. Its students and graduates come from 44 countries of Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa and Asia. Among its graduates is the current Minister of Agriculture of Ecuador. Currently, its student body comprises of students from 38 countries and its first-rate faculty represents 19 countries located in all continents.

Dr Nedd is the son of the late Waple Nedd, a former Member of Parliament for South West St Andrew, and a minister in the inaugural Independence Cabinet of Grenada.

